Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.