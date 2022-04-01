Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

