EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,549. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

