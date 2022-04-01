Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 967,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 320.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 387,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

