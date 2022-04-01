Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 967,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE EPAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 387,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.84.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.