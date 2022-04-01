Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 634,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 44,102,328 shares.The stock last traded at $77.33 and had previously closed at $76.60.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32.
About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
