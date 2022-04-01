Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 634,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 44,102,328 shares.The stock last traded at $77.33 and had previously closed at $76.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

