Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 94.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

