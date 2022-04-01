Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

TSE:EDR traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.01. 292,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,997. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.43. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

