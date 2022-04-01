Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXK. TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $836.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.