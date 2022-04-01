Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.