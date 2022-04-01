EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,996.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $$1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

