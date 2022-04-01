EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,996.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $$1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
EML Payments Company Profile
