Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target Cut to €53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of ELMUF stock remained flat at $$59.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.