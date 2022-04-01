Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $286.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $295.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

