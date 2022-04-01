Elemental Capital Partners LLC Has $11.89 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 10.2% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of TER traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,944. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.