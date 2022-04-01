Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 7,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

