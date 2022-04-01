Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

ELDN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.