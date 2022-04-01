Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Shares of ELD opened at C$14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.12. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Insiders have sold a total of 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

