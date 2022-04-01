Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.21. Ecolab has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

