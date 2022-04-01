eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

