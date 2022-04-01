easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $773.33.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.36 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.