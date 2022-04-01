easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $773.33.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.36 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.