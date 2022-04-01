easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.24) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.12) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.29) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.82) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 556.60 ($7.29) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 588.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.08.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Insiders acquired 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

