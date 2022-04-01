Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

LON EYE opened at GBX 450 ($5.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.14. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($8.84). The stock has a market cap of £117.45 million and a PE ratio of 195.65.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.