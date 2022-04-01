Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
LON EYE opened at GBX 450 ($5.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.14. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($8.84). The stock has a market cap of £117.45 million and a PE ratio of 195.65.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
