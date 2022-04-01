Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

EBMT opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

