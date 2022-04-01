E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $875.01

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$875.01 and last traded at C$875.01, with a volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$909.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$914.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$912.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

