Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DYNT. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.06.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

