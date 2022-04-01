Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 9,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of DT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. 21,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,572. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 174.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

