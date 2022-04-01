DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.79

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.79 and traded as low as $10.09. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 41,697 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
