DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.79

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.79 and traded as low as $10.09. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 41,697 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

