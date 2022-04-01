Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
