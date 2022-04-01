Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.25) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.40) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.24).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,091 ($14.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,199.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,310. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 963.50 ($12.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.95).

In related news, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.31) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,626.15). Also, insider Ian Bull purchased 3,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,227.67).

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.