Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $363.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

