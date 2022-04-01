Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.27.

DRE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

