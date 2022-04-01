Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $112.82. 2,302,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.