Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $22.12

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $18.84. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 22,213 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.