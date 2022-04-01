Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.50, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

