Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Insider Peter Collini Acquires 18,500 Shares

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) insider Peter Collini bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995 ($6,543.10).

LON DRV opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Driver Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 24.88 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.49 ($0.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Driver Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

