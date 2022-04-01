DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Raised to $18.25 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $18.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
