DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.94). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

