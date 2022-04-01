DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $11,121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $10,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $9,337,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $8,549,000.

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

