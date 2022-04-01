Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $972.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.17. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

