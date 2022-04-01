Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DNFGY opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

About Dongfeng Motor Group (Get Rating)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

