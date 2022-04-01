Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Plans $0.16 Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

DPUKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

