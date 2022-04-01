Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,500 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 1,594,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWXZF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

