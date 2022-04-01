DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Down to $31.69

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $30.86. DISH Network shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 2,054 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

