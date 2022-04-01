DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Down to $31.69

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $30.86. DISH Network shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 2,054 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
