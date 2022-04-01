Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.38

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and traded as high as $80.31. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 742,124 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

