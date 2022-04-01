Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 137,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

