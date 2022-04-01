Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DLR traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.14. 14,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

