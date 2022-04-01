Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. 1,913,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,649. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

