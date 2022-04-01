Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $30.25 Average PT from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $10,732,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 128,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,065. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

