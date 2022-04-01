DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $19.36

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $18.82. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 207 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.