DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $19.36

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $18.82. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 207 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

