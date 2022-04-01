Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Up 5.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,120,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $494.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.