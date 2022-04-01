Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,800.00.

Shares of DGEAF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. 660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

